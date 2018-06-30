Glasgow & West Scotland

Cyclist seriously injured in Rutherglen crash

  • 30 June 2018
Cathkin Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The collision took place on Cathkin Road

A cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Rutherglen, near Glasgow.

The 54-year-old man was hurt when his bike and a black Seat Leon collided on Cathkin Road, near Burnside Road, at about 07:40 on Friday.

The road was closed for a number of hours while police officers investigated the crash.

The injured man is reported to be in a stable condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites