Image copyright Google Image caption The collision took place on Cathkin Road

A cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Rutherglen, near Glasgow.

The 54-year-old man was hurt when his bike and a black Seat Leon collided on Cathkin Road, near Burnside Road, at about 07:40 on Friday.

The road was closed for a number of hours while police officers investigated the crash.

The injured man is reported to be in a stable condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.