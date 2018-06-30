Biker in critical condition after Lanarkshire crash
30 June 2018
A motorcyclist has been critically injured after a crash in South Lanarkshire.
The 44-year-old man is thought to have lost control of his bike on the A73 road near Roberton at about 13:45 on Friday.
He is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
The road was closed for several hours while specialist police officers investigated.