Body of young girl found on Isle of Bute

The body of a young girl has been found on the Isle of Bute.

Police said a female child's body was discovered in woods at about 09:00 on Monday.

Police were alerted that a six-year-old girl was missing from her home in Rothesay at 06:25 on Monday.

The body was discovered in the grounds of a former hotel on Ardbeg Road. A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed that an inquiry had been launched.

The spokeswoman said: "At around 06:25, police were informed a six-year-old girl was missing in Rothesay.

"A search was undertaken to try and locate the child.

"At around 09:00 the body of a young female child was discovered in the grounds of an old hotel.

"An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident."