A teenager has been treated in hospital after being slashed in North Lanarkshire.

The 18-year-old was walking with a male friend between Sunnyside Avenue and Main Street in Holytown at about 10:45 on Sunday when the attack happened.

Police said a man driving a black VW Golf got out of the car, ran up the lane and assaulted the victim with a large bladed weapon.

Police believe the attack may have been targeted.

The teenager was treated in hospital for upper body injuries and was later discharged.

'Intended target'

After the incident, the man ran back to the car which was parked at the end of the lane on Sunnyside Avenue.

He was described as being white, 5ft 11in tall, of medium to stocky build, with wiry dark ginger or dark brown hair. He was wearing a light-coloured hooded top, dark tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Det Con Lindsey McIntyre, of Wishaw CID, said: "Whilst a motive for this attack has still to be established, one line of inquiry is that the injured man was the intended target of the attack, however, even if that is the case, this was a brazen attack in the middle of a Sunday morning.

"The lane is well used and surrounded by houses, so I would appeal to anyone who saw the attack, the car or who has any information that will assist our inquiries to contact Wishaw CID via 101."