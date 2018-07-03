Image copyright Facebook Image caption Alesha MacPhail was reported missing on Monday morning

Investigations are continuing on the Isle of Bute after the discovery of a child's body.

Six-year-old Alesha MacPhail was reported missing from Rothesay at about 06:25 on Monday.

The body of a young girl was found in woodland on the site of a former hotel in Ardbeg Road by a member of the public at about 09:00.

Detectives have urged anyone with information about Alesha's disappearance to come forward.

They are treating the death as unexplained and have launched a major investigation.

On Tuesday morning, a large police presence remained on the Scottish island, with local officers reinforced by colleagues from the mainland.

Image caption The schoolgirl was staying in a house in Ardbeg Road before she disappeared

Image caption Police were guarding a cordon at the house

Forensic experts have been examining the area, while detectives carry out door-to-door inquiries as well speaking to people travelling on and off the island.

Many local people helped search for the missing girl on Monday and police urged anyone who helped to speak to officers.

Det Supt Stuart Houston from Police Scotland's major investigation teams said: "This death of a six-year-old child has shocked the tight-knit community of Rothesay and it is imperative that we find out what has happened.

"This investigation is at its very early stages however I am appealing for information in order to piece together Alesha's last known movements.

"We know that once the alarm was raised about her being missing, there were a number of local people who assisted with the search.

"I would like to speak to anyone who was involved in that search who has not yet been spoken to by the police. This is to ensure that everyone that was in the vicinity of Ardbeg Road at the time is traced as they may have critical information which could assist with the investigation."

He also wanted to reassure the people of Rothesay: "I must reiterate that this death is still being treated as unexplained at this time, however, I would like to reassure the public that this type of incident is rare," he said.

"I understand that there are real concerns in the community, however, please be assured that a team of detectives are working on this investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading up to death of this young child. Specially trained officers are supporting the family during this incredibly difficult time."

High Road in Ardbeg was shut by a police cordon and a floral tribute was laid near police accident signs.

A separate cordon was set up outside houses on Ardbeg Road and police tape was set up at the seafront on the opposite side of the street.

Messages on the floral tributes laid outside the homes read "sleep tight little angel" and "forever in our thoughts".

Image caption The police presence increased on the island after the young girl's body was found on Monday morning

John Morrison, a local property developer, was shocked at the news.

He told BBC Scotland the community had been affected by what happened: "Terrible, terrible. We are going to know the family or someone connected with them," he said. "It brings it right home, it is such a shock. I feel so sorry for the family at this moment in time."

June McKenzie, who lives near Alesha's grandmother on Ardbeg Road, was one of those searching for the youngster.

She said: "We were woken up at 7am and we were told she was missing, could we look for her.

"I looked in the garage and workshop and we saw that the search and rescue helicopter was out.

"I can't believe it. Her poor parents and gran. It's just appalling - somebody that young."

Superintendent Brian Gibson said: "I'd like to reassure the public that whilst they will be very concerned, additional officers will be in the area if anyone has any specific concerns, so please speak to them."