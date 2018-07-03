Image copyright Oliver Jones

A sunset resembling a blazing rainbow has been captured in the skies above Scotland.

Oliver Jones snapped the pictures on an evening stroll in Kaimend, a hamlet in South Lanarkshire.

Mr Jones told BBC Scotland: "As the sun set, the sky lit up creating a magnificent spectacle and image of rural Scotland."

The striking shots were taken at the start of last week, as the country geared up for record temperatures.

