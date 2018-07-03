'Firebow' lights up the sky as Scotland sizzles
- 3 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A sunset resembling a blazing rainbow has been captured in the skies above Scotland.
Oliver Jones snapped the pictures on an evening stroll in Kaimend, a hamlet in South Lanarkshire.
Mr Jones told BBC Scotland: "As the sun set, the sky lit up creating a magnificent spectacle and image of rural Scotland."
The striking shots were taken at the start of last week, as the country geared up for record temperatures.
Copyright: Oliver Jones