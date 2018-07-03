Image copyright Google Image caption Members of the GMB who work for East Dunbartonshire Council were balloted on industrial action

Council waste workers are set to go on strike in the latest in a series of industrial disputes in East Dunbartonshire.

Three unions have confirmed members will be walking out from 12 to 15 July as part of the ongoing dispute over working conditions.

The fresh strikes follow four days of disruption last month.

They will involve members of the GMB, Unison and Unite based at Hilton Depot and Mavis Valley Recycling Centre.

Local Unite Scotland convener Tommy Robertson said: "Strike action is always a last resort designed to try and force management into reversing a decision that we oppose and reach an agreement.

"It is not something we want to do but we are being forced as the changes to member terms and conditions cannot be tolerated."

Preserve conditions

Mr Robinson said staff were fighting against plans which included reduced annual leave and overtime payments.

He added: "I would like to make it clear that we are not asking for anything to be added to our terms and conditions, only that what we currently have is preserved.

"Staff have already endured several cutbacks and are expected to provide services at the same levels, even though many of their colleagues have left.

"We know the council needs to save money but hitting the staff like this is not the way to do it."

The strikes are set to start on Thursday 12 July and will run to Sunday 15 July.

Joint council leader Andrew Polson added: "This notification of further strike action raises concerns over the unions' commitment to resolving this dispute through constructive discussion."

Meanwhile, other workers are pursuing industrial action short of strikes, which includes working to rule and an overtime ban.

Negotiations are expected to continue for several weeks.