Image caption The man was attacked near the junction of Hope Street and Cowcaddens Road

Detectives have released a description of a man wanted in connection with a murder bid in Glasgow city centre.

A 57-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the incident which happened near the junction of Hope Street and Cowcaddens Road, about 12:20 on Sunday.

The victim remains in a critical condition in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The suspect is white, in his mid-20s, around 6ft, of stocky build, with short dark hair and stubble.

He was wearing a white open collar shirt with a pattern, dark knee-length shorts and Converse-style trainers.

Police said he was in the company of a white woman, in her mid-20s, of slim build with long blonde hair.

She was wearing a short thigh-length dress, a denim jacket, a black bum bag worn to the front and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Peter Sharp of Stewart Street Police Office said: "The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital and we're continuing to appeal for the public's help as part of our investigation.

"I'd urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident, who recognises the descriptions of the man and woman, or any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and have dashcam footage to contact us or Crimestoppers as soon as possible.

"If the man and woman see this appeal, I'd also urge them to get in touch and assist us in establishing the full circumstances surrounding this man's injuries."