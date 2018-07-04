Image copyright Facebook Image caption Alesha MacPhail was reported missing on Monday morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail.

The girl's body was found near Rothesay on the Isle of Bute on Monday, just hours after she was reported missing.

Detectives working on the case said they are still seeking further information from the public, especially anyone who was in the Ardbeg Road area where Alesha's body was found.

They have not released any further information about the arrested man.

Officers also declined to give his age.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Additional police officers were sent to the Isle of Bute to assist with the investigation

The detective leading the investigation described the arrest as a "major development".

Det Supt Stuart Houston said: "The response to our earlier public appeals has been significant.

"However, despite this evening's major development, I am still appealing for anyone who was in the Ardbeg Road area of Bute on Sunday night or in the early hours of Monday and who may have information about Alesha's death to contact us.

"Anyone who has CCTV at their home or business, or indeed any motorists with dashcam footage which might help with our investigation are also urged to get in touch."