Image copyright Facebook Image caption Alesha MacPhail was reported missing on Monday morning

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the death of schoolgirl Alesha MacPhail.

The six-year-old's body was found on the Isle of Bute on Monday, just hours after she was reported missing.

The teenager, who was arrested on Wednesday, is expected to appear before Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday.

Alesha, who was from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, had been staying at her grandmother's house when she was reported missing at 06:25 on Monday.

She was a few days into a three-week summer break on the island in the Firth of Clyde, west of Glasgow.

'Unimaginable ordeal'

During a media briefing on Thursday afternoon, Det Supt Stuart Houston said: "I'd like to take this opportunity to personally thank Alesha's family who have shown incredible bravery through what has been an unimaginable ordeal during these past few days.

"I'd also like to thank local people for all their support and assistance during this major investigation on the island. The response to our appeals was significant both from those living here and the wider community of Scotland.

"The people of the Isle of Bute have rallied together since Alesha was first reported missing on Monday morning and I would stress that social media speculation relating to members of the community is both misleading and inaccurate."

He added: "The family has also received considerable support from Alesha's home town of Airdrie which was reflected in the memorial service held at her school."

Emotional toll

Det Supt Stuart Houston said the case had touched everyone who worked on it.

He added: "Officers and staff from across Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority have been involved in what has been a difficult and challenging investigation during which they have worked tirelessly to bring us to where we are today.

"As I have said previously, incidents such as this are extremely rare and while the police investigation will continue, I hope that today's announcement brings some reassurance to everyone in the local community.

"It is understandable that recent events will have shocked communities across Scotland, no more so than on Bute and in Airdrie. Argyll and Bute and North Lanarkshire councils have services available for those who may have been affected."

The senior detective said children, parents and carers who had concerns following the tragic events should contact ParentLine Scotland, which is run by Children 1st.