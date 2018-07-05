An elderly man has died after his motorbike was in collision with a van in Argyll.

The crash happened on the A82, just south of Tarbet, at about 11:45. Police said the man's orange Honda motorbike was going in the same direction as the VW van at the time.

Officers have appealed for anyone driving on the A82 near Tarbet just before the crash to get in touch.

The man died at the scene. The male van driver was not injured.

Sgt Kevin Craig, of Police Scotland, said: "Whilst we have spoken to a number of people stopped to assist at the scene, we would still like to hear from anyone driving on the A82 near to Tarbet just prior to the crash.

"They may have information that will assist officers with their inquiries. Also, if anyone has dashcam footage they think might help, then please get in touch."