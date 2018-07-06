Image caption Brown attacked Alyson Watt after their relationship ended

A man has been jailed for life for murdering his former partner.

Former soldier Gary Brown, 55, stabbed Alyson Watt 42 times during the attack at her home in Paisley.

He also assaulted a 16-year-old boy during the incident, inflicting serious head injuries which left the teenager requiring long-term care.

Ordering that Brown serve at least 27 years in prison before he can apply for parole, judge Lord Summers told him his behaviour had been "unforgivable".

Brown, a Falklands War veteran who lived in Uddingston, met Alyson Watt through a dating website.

The fatal attack took place a few days after Brown's relationship with Ms Watt is thought to have ended.

He had become obsessed with a text message he had found on Ms Watt's phone months earlier, which implied that she may have kissed another man.

Brown stabbed her to death after turning up at her home on 2 June last year. He then attacked the 16-year-old boy with a hammer.

As she lay dying from her wounds, Ms Watt revealed the name of her killer to a neighbour who had gone to her assistance.

Defence counsel Brian McConnachie QC told the court that Brown suffered from a borderline personality disorder.

But he added: "There has never been any dispute about who was responsible for these crimes."

Passing sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Summers told Brown, a Scottish Power engineer: "Your behaviour was murderous and unforgivable."

The judge said victim impact statements from Ms Watt's relatives made "harrowing reading".

He also said that the 16-year-old boy had been sentenced to "a living death", with the attack leaving him profoundly disabled and barely able to communicate.