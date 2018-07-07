Image copyright Google

The emergency services are at the scene after a balcony collapsed on a property in Millport on the Isle of Cumbrae.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said five people were involved. The extent of their injuries is not yet known but they are not thought to be serious.

Crews were called to the two-storey detached property in Clyde Street at about 15:23.

A spokeswoman said two appliances remained in attendance.

Jason Connolly is the manager at Minstrels bar nearby.

He told the BBC: "There were a few fire engines and police. All the people on the balcony got out no problem."

He said the balcony was on a new-build house and decking on the first floor collapsed.

"There were a few people on the balcony, it came down and the people slid to one side.

"I think there may have been a broken ankle."