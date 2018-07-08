Image copyright Archdiocese of Glasgow Image caption Police are investigating claims Canon Tom White was spat on while the Orange Walk passed his church

Police are investigating after claims a priest was spat on during an Orange walk.

The Archdiocese of Glasgow claims the incident happened as Canon Tom White spoke to parishioners outside St Alphonsus Church in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon.

It said the priest was spat on twice.

Police Scotland said while the parade was passing at the time, involvement by someone from the Orange march was still to be established.

In a statement on Facebook, the Archdiocese said that both Canon White and his parishioners had been "subjected to vile abuse".

'Vile liquid'

It claimed: "The priest was spat upon. Spittle landed on the back of his head.

"He wiped it away. Another mouthful of thick spittle was spat into his eye socket. Again he wiped it away leaving his hand full of the vile liquid.

"He was then further insulted and lunged at by a man carrying a pole before police arrived to restore some kind of order."

Image copyright Google Image caption St Alphonsus Church is close to the Barras market in the east end

The Church said: "What kind of society is it that allows ministers of religion and churchgoers to be intimidated and attacked by a group which has a long history of fomenting fear and anxiety on city streets?"

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can confirm we are investigating the assault of a man outside a church at the Barras (area of Glasgow) around 16:20 on Saturday 7 July.

"He was not injured as a result of the assault and inquiries are ongoing."

The spokeswoman added: "Whilst the parade was passing the church at the time, any involvement, if at all, by someone from the Orange walk, is still to be established."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Orange march through Glasgow is an annual event

Scottish government cabinet secretary Mike Russell tweeted: "Utterly shocking and despicable. We must all stand in solidarity with Canon White and his congregation.

"Charges need to be brought and in addition no march that ends with such scenes should be allowed on that route in future."

Scottish Conservative MSP for Glasgow region, Annie Wells, said: "This was a shocking attack against a respected member of the local community.

"Police Scotland must move quickly to identify those involved and bring charges. This abuse will not be tolerated in Scotland."

Scottish Labour's Communities and Equalities spokeswoman Monica Lennon MSP said: "Father White has shown great courage in speaking out about the attacks he has experienced, for which there can be zero tolerance."