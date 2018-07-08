Image copyright Facebook Image caption Local people will light candles in the six-year-old's memory

Local people are expected to gather on the Isle of Bute later for a candlelit vigil for Alesha MacPhail.

The six-year-old was staying with her father and grandparents in Ardbeg when she was reported missing on Monday morning.

Less than three hours later her body was discovered in woods nearby.

Locals will meet in Rothesay and light candles to remember the schoolgirl who teachers described as "smiley and happy".

A 16-year-old boy appeared in court in Greenock on Friday charged with the rape and murder of the six-year-old.

He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

The vigil was due to take place at 20:00 at Rothesay's Guildford Square.

Islander Rachel Perry is among those attending.

She told BBC Scotland: "This island comes together when tragedy strikes and we are all here for her family."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The head teacher at the primary school Alesha attended in Airdrie described her as a "happy, smiley" girl

The hashtag #lightforalesha has been set up for those who cannot be there to post pictures online of candles they have lit in Alesha's memory.

A fundraising page has also been set up to raise money for the family of the six-year-old.