Teenager dies after Loch Lomond rescue
- 9 July 2018
A teenager has died after being rescued from Loch Lomond.
The alarm was raised after the 17-year-old was spotted in the loch, north of Luss, at about 19:20 on Sunday.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said the boy was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, where he later died.
She added: "A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, however there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death."