Biker dies in Loch Lomondside crash
- 9 July 2018
A biker has died after a crash involving a van on the A82 Loch Lomondside road between Ardlui and Tarbet.
It happened at about 12:00 as the 64-year-old was heading north on a Honda bike.
It struck a silver Vauxhall Vivaro travelling in the opposite direction near Ardvorlich Cottage. The 33-year-old van driver was not injured.
Police investigating the collision have appealed for witnesses to contact them.