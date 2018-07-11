Man appears in court over 1997 Tracey Wylde death
- 11 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman in Glasgow in 1997.
Zhi Min Chen, 43, is accused of killing Tracey Wylde, who was 21. Ms Wylde's body was found in her flat in the Barmulloch area.
Zhi Min Chen, who is from Glasgow, appeared in private at the city's sheriff court.
He made no plea and Sheriff Anthony Deutsch remanded him in custody.