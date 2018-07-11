Image copyright Google Image caption Mollins Road at Orchardton Road where the collision took place

Two Celtic players are believed to have been involved in a car crash in North Lanarkshire.

Pictures on social media appear to show Parkhead squad members Olivier Ntcham and Odsonne Edouard standing near the cars.

Moussa Dembélé was also pictured arriving at the scene.

Police said a 22-year-old man would be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal for a traffic offence in connection with the incident.

Police confirmed a blue Range Rover was driving north along Mollins Road at about 14:20 when it collided with a silver Volvo at the junction with Orchardton Road, Cumbernauld.

The 54 year-old driver of the Volvo was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution.

No-one else was injured.

A Celtic representative confirmed a collision had taken place.

A club spokesperson said: "The club is aware of an accident earlier today but won't be making any further comment until it has been investigated."