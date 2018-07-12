Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption John Kiltie had lived in the street where he was murdered for 20 years

A man who murdered a father-of-four who complained about a noisy party in South Ayrshire, has been jailed for life.

Adam Lundy, 28, stabbed John Kiltie through the heart outside a house in Girvan on 28 May, 2016.

Mr Kiltie, 44, collapsed and died in his mother Georgina Kiltie's arms after saying: "Help me, mum."

This is the second time Lundy has stood trial for Mr Kiltie's murder. He was convicted in December 2016 and ordered to serve at least 19 years in prison.

But the conviction was quashed by the appeal court and a re-trial was ordered.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday judge Lady Stacey told Lundy: "There is only one sentence - life imprisonment. But I have to determine the punishment part."

Prosecutor Iain McSporran read out in court parts of the impact statements provided by Mr Kiltie's family.

Mr McSporran revealed that Mr Kiltie's father John senior wrote that his son's death "destroyed everyone in the family" and also said "there is no joy in my life".

The prosecutor added: "Mr Kiltie senior also expressed sadness that his son's youngest child will never know his father. He said his son was a good father and that his family meant the world to him and he to them."

The court was told that Mr Kiltie's mother is "broken hearted and unable to cope" and describes herself as "a broken woman".

Mr Kiltie's partner Sharon Tweedie said in a letter to the judge: "He was my best friend and partner for 23 years who was always there for me and the children. I don't think the pain will ever go away."

Image caption The murder took place in Park Road, Girvan in May 2016

The court heard Mr Kiltie was targeted after phoning the police about a noisy party in Park Road, Girvan.

He had lived in the street with his partner, 39-year-old Sharon Tweedie, for 20 years.

The couple were concerned that there was a four-year old child in the party flat and called the police who left after finding no child in the property.

A woman who lived at the house then began shouting and swearing at Mr Kiltie and accused him of being a "police grass".

She also shouted: "go and and do him in."

Minutes later, Mr Kiltie was stabbed in the rear garden of the house.

Lundy claimed that Mr Kiltie came swinging at him with a baseball bat and he stabbed him in self defence, but the jury did not believe him.

In evidence, Lundy revealed that before going out into the garden he put a kitchen knife down the back of his trousers.

Mr McSporran asked: "Why did you take a knife from the kitchen?" Lundy replied: "I just panicked. It was the worst thing I've even done. I just wanted to scare him."

At the time of the murder Lundy was out on bail for possession of a knife and carrying out racially aggravated assaults on two people. He has previous convictions for violence and carrying a knife.

He showed no emotion as he was led away to the cells.