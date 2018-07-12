Man rescued from Argyll sea loch

A man has been rescued from Loch Fyne off Inveraray after getting into difficulty while using a small power boat.

The coastguard rescue helicopter, Tarbert coastguard rescue team and the Tighnabruaich lifeboat assisted in the operation.

A kayaker managed to help the man ashore and he was checked over by the winchman from the helicopter.

He was later left to be treated by the crew of an ambulance.