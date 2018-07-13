Burst water main leads to flooded roads in Glasgow
- 13 July 2018
A burst water main has caused flooding in the Cowcaddens area of Glasgow.
The burst happened in Garscube Road, near the M8 flyover, causing severe congestion in the area.
Flooding has affected Garscube Road, New City Road and Phoenix Road and there is no access to the westbound M8 from J17 Great Western Road.
There was also an earlier burst water main in Bearsden which led to some customers losing water supplies.