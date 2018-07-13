A man who raped a 21-year-old woman with learning difficulties more than 20 years ago has been jailed for 10 years.

Charles Hewetson was also convicted of the sexual abuse of a four-year-old girl and another girl between the ages of four and 15.

He committed the offences at various addresses in Glasgow between November 1981 and January 1997.

The 61-year-old, from Bridgeton, Glasgow, was also placed on the sex offenders register.

At the High Court in Glasgow Judge Johanna Johnston ordered Hewetson be monitored in the community for two years after his release.

'Protect public'

She told him: "These attacks were persistently carried out over a 16-year period.

"You used your friends to get access to victims.

"You have a deviant sexual interest in children and it is necessary to protect the public."

The court heard that Hewetson would abuse the girls while others were in the house. He would take a victim into another room and carry out the abuse.

He abused the four-year-old when he was sleeping on the couch at a friend's home.

In 1997 both the four-year-old and the woman who was raped told what had happened to them, but it was not until 2015 when his third victim came forward that the case against him could be taken to court.

Defence counsel Greg Farrell said Hewetson accepted "partial responsibility" for his actions.

"He is assessed as a medium risk of re-offending," he added.