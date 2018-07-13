Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Raymond Gunn claimed that his brother fell and hit his head

A man who left his brother brain damaged and blind in one eye after repeatedly kicking him in the head has been jailed for six years.

Raymond Gunn, 54, attacked Alan Gunn, 60, after a row about their wives in his Maryhill flat.

A court heard that Alan Gunn spent six months in hospital as a result and still cannot walk properly.

Gunn was originally charged with attempted murder, but a jury convicted him of assault to danger of life.

The High Court in Glasgow was told that the attack happened in April 2017.

Blood matching Alan Gunn's DNA was found on Gunn's shoe and on bedding stashed in a cupboard.

Alan Gunn told the trial he had no recollection of the assault.

He said: "My brother is dead to me. I've not spoken to him and I'm not going to. He left me brain damaged."

'Life-changing effects'

Gunn claimed his brother had fallen twice in the bathroom and hit his head on the sink and toilet.

The trial was told that Alan Gunn suffered a fractured eye socket and required surgery for a bleed to the brain.

Defence counsel John McElroy said Gunn continued to protest his innocence, but his client "accepts the verdict of the jury."

Mr McElroy said: "He also accepts that the consequences of the actions were devastating for his brother and have had life-changing effects."

Judge Sean Murphy told Gunn: "As a result of a repeated kicking by you, your brother lost the sight in one eye and underwent months of rehabilitation.

"He still can't walk properly and is fearful he may lose his job.

"He says in a victim impact statement he feels his life has been ruined."