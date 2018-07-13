Image copyright Google

A man has been charged after heroin with a street value of £120,000 was found at a Glasgow bus station.

Police received a report at 19:15 on Thursday that a bag containing the class A drug had been found at Buchanan Bus Station.

Police Scotland said the bag contained more than two kilos of the drug.

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged drug offences and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

In a separate incident, two men were arrested after cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of about £110,000 was recovered from a property in Eversley Street in the city on Thursday.

Both men, aged 36 and 53 were due to appear in court later. Another man, aged 41, was also arrested and later released. Police said inquiries were ongoing.