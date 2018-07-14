Image copyright George Smith Image caption George Smith thought he might miss the wedding when he was stopped at a checkpoint

A celebrant who was due to marry a couple at Trump Turnberry on Saturday feared he would miss the wedding when a security checkpoint would not let him through.

The timing of Mr Trump's venture onto the golf course at the Ayrshire resort coincided with George Smith's arrival to perform the wedding ceremony.

Traffic movement was halted when the US President headed to the fairway.

The bride had to alert police to let the celebrant through in time.

George told the BBC: "I was driving towards the hotel and I was stopped at a checkpoint. I knew there would be checks so I brought my driving licence and passport.

"I was on the list of people attending the wedding so I wasn't worried.

"But they told me that something was happening and they had stopped all traffic from entering. They weren't going to let me in. They said I had to wait."

Image copyright PA Image caption George was stopped at three security checkpoints and was worried he would not get through

Panicking about getting there on time, George had to call the bride, Lindzi, who then told the hotel what had happened.

He said: "She spoke to the hotel who took my car registration and sent the police out to let me in. I made it with only 15 minutes to get ready."

George found out what the problem was: "Mr Trump was going to play golf. They said he was 'out and about' so things changed.

"When he was in the hotel people were allowed to come and go. But he was out and about to go to the golf course and all the traffic was stopped."

The happy couple, Lindzi and Callum, had been told the Trump visit would not impact on their big day.

But George said it certainly was no ordinary wedding.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Trump's golf game meant all traffic movement had to stop

"They had a lovely ceremony. Once we started we were in a bubble. They could still go outside for photographs."

But the couple were warned the US President may make an appearance at the reception.

George said: "They have been advised that they may receive a visit. Mr Trump is aware they were getting married in his hotel today.

"If he did pop in, it would make their wedding totally unique. Something to tell the grandchildren.

"The fact he was there means their day was special and totally different from anyone else's."