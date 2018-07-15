Pride organisers apologise over ticket chaos

Image caption People became angry as they waited to get into the event they had already paid for

Organisers of Pride Glasgow have apologised "unreservedly" after people who had tickets to the event were denied entry.

Hundreds of people were left queuing outside Kelvingrove Park after being told the event was full.

Some disgruntled ticket holders said they saw people fainting as they queued in the hot weather.

In a post on Facebook organisers said interest in the parade had "far exceeded our expectations".

They said more than 12,000 people took part in the march, which was the largest number in its history.

"Glasgow Pride apologises unreservedly to those people who purchased tickets and were unable to enter the site," they added.

The march through Glasgow city centre was led by Nicola Sturgeon, the most senior political figure in the UK to lead a Pride event.

Many people who had taken part in the parade from Clyde Place joined a queue to get into the Pride festival at Kelvingrove Park.

Image caption Some angry customers said people had collapsed in the heat

The organisers had initiated a system whereby e-tickets, bought online, had to be converted into wristbands at the box office of the event - which was closed.

Posts on the Pride Facebook page suggested no one was being permitted entrance regardless of the form of ticket or wristband they possessed. This included VIP tickets sold at a higher tariff.

Facebook users said those stuck outside the event were warned a one-out-one-in policy may see a wait of several hours to gain entrance.

Some reported seeing people fainting and requiring medical attention as they queued in warm weather.

Many posted asking for information about refunds.

Pride organisers said there were reports that some revellers had breached the security fence in a bid to get into the event.

"We are working with our security team to stop any further breaches and ensure everyone who wants to has a safe Pride," they said.

And they added that police were supporting event organisers and stewards "to ensure the safety of those attending the event".