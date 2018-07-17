Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The man was wearing a distinctive white shirt with a pattern on it

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an attempted murder in Glasgow city centre.

A 57-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the attack near the junction of Hope Street and Cowcaddens Road at about 12:20 on Sunday 1 July.

The man police want to trace is white, in his mid-20s, 6ft tall and stocky, with short dark hair and stubble.

He was wearing a white shirt with a pattern, dark shorts and trainers.

Image caption A 57-year-old man was attacked near the junction of Hope Street and Cowcaddens Road

Det Insp Peter Sharp, of Stewart Street Police Office, said: "The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital and we're continuing to appeal for the public's help as part of our investigation.

"I'd urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident, who recognises the man in the image, or any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and have dash cam footage to contact us or Crimestoppers as soon as possible.

"If the man sees this appeal, I'd also urge him to get in touch and assist us in establishing the full circumstances surrounding this man's injuries."