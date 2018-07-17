Man denies murder after 2012 street attack in Ardrossan
- 17 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 28-year-old man has denied murdering a man who died five years after a street attack in North Ayrshire.
Jason Gilmour is charged with punching, kicking and stamping on the head of Scott Hepburn in Hill Street, Ardrossan, on 11 June 2012.
Mr Hepburn, who was 18 when he was attacked, was severely injured and died on 17 April last year, at Greenfield Park Care Home in Glasgow.
Mr Gilmour, of Kilwinning, pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Glasgow.
Judge Lord Burns set a trial for November.