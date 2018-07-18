The search for a missing teenager at a reservoir in Renfrewshire has been abandoned.

The alarm was raised at about 17:35 on Tuesday after reports that the boy was in the water at Glenburn Reservoir near Paisley.

A helicopter and police dive and marine unit were involved in the operation, as well as the fire and ambulance service.

The reservoir is located on the edge of Gleniffer Braes Country Park, to the south of Paisley.

A woman living nearby told the BBC: "I counted six police cars, three emergency boats as well as emergency response vehicles heading up to the reservoir. There was helicopter there for an hour, a fire engine and ambulances.

"A couple coming back down told me they'd seen three men, perhaps fishermen, wrapped in foil blankets sitting in the back of an emergency vehicle."