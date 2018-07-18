Image caption Father Mark Morris will not return to his post as Glasgow Caledonian University chaplain

A Catholic priest has been removed as a university chaplain after he held a service to atone for the "gross offence" of a Gay Pride event.

Father Mark Morris had tended to the spiritual needs of students at Glasgow Caledonian University.

However, university bosses said his views were at odds with those of the educational institution.

A statement from the Archdiocese of Glasgow said it was aware of the university's decision.

It added that it would address the "provision of chaplaincy support in due course".

'Strongly inclusive'

The decision to remove Fr Morris came after he held a prayer service at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Balornock which sought "reparation for the gross offence to God which is Pride Glasgow".

Thousands of people attended the annual LGBT gathering in the city on Saturday.

Its parade, from Clyde Place to Kelvingrove Park, was led by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Glasgow Caledonian University's principal Pamela Gillies said: "Following due consultation, Father Mark Morris will not return to his chaplaincy role at the university in September.

"The university will work with the Archdiocese of Glasgow to ensure the continued provision of chaplaincy support for staff and students at our faith and belief centre when the new term starts.

"The university is strongly inclusive and committed to supporting equality and diversity on campus."