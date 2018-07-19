Image copyright Thomson Family Image caption Ben Thomson's body was recovered from the water on Tuesday evening

The family of a teenager found dead in a reservoir have described him as "one of the kindest, sweetest son, brother, grandson and friend anyone could have".

The body of Ben Thomson, 14, was recovered from the water at Glenburn, near Paisley, at 20:10 on Tuesday.

A search was mounted after he was reported going into the water earlier.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death but it is not being treated as suspicious.

Ben's family, who live in the Glenburn area, said he was "always cracking jokes".

A statement from relatives said: "He was our little comedian, always cracking jokes and keeping us all amused. Our lives will never be the same."

Image caption A major search operation was launched afte Ben was seen going into the water

Gleniffer High head teacher Lisa Chalmers had earlier said his school was devastated by the tragic news.

She said: "Ben William James Thomson was a well-liked, friendly and very caring pupil, who always greeted you in the corridor.

"Ben was due to start his fourth year of secondary school in August.

"As well as succeeding in academic subjects, Ben was also a very talented young footballer, achieving extracurricular awards for his achievements in the game.

"Ben comes from a very loving and close family and our thoughts and prayers are with his parents and sister at this very sad time."

The search operation involved a helicopter and police dive and marine unit, as well as the fire and ambulance service.

The reservoir is located on the edge of Gleniffer Braes Country Park, to the south of Paisley.