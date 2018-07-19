Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Ladyloan Avenue in Drumchapel

Two men have been cleared of firing a sawn-off shotgun in a drive-by shooting in Glasgow.

No one was injured in the incident on Ladyloan Avenue in Drumchapel in September 2017.

William Maguire, 23, and David McLean, 32, denied being at the incident despite police alleging the pair were captured near the scene on CCTV.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow found the case against both men not proven.

Abandoned car

Judge Lord Matthews told Mr Maguire and Mr McLean: "You have been acquitted by the jury, you may now leave the dock."

During their trial both men, who were represented by solicitor advocate John Carroll and advocate John McElroy, denied the charge against them.

A jury heard that after the shots were fired, a white Volkswagen Passat crashed at the junction of Ladyloan Avenue with Peel Glen Road.

It was abandoned when police arrived at the scene at 23:45 on 27 September last year.

When armed police searched the car they found a sawn-off shotgun.