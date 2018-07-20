Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Carlton Place, beside Glasgow Sheriff Court

A lawyer has been attacked with a knife outside a court in Glasgow.

The 63-year-old man, believed to be a solicitor, was slashed in the face in Carlton Place near Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday evening.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At about 6.30pm last night, a 63-year-old man was seriously assaulted in Carlton Place, Glasgow.

"He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was treated for facial injuries."

The man is in a stable condition.