Mourners to wear pink for Alesha farewell

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Six-year-old Alesha MacPhail will be laid to rest in Lanarkshire on Saturday

The funeral of a six-year-old girl who was killed while on holiday on a Scottish island is due to take place in North Lanarkshire.

Mourners have been asked to wear pink to remember schoolgirl Alesha MacPhail who was found dead after disappearing from her grandmother's home on the Isle of Bute on 2 July.

The local community has been urged to show its support to the family.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with her rape and murder.

Funeral arrangements were posted online, with members of the community asked to "show their support and help the family through this tragedy and through this very difficult day in their lives".

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Alesha MacPhail was reported missing on Monday morning

Alesha's family said they would "welcome and be comforted by the attendance of anyone affected by this tragedy who wish to pay their final respects".

The young girl's final resting place will be Coltswood cemetery in Coatbridge.

Alesha, who was from Airdrie, had been staying at her grandmother's house on Bute when she was reported missing.

She was a few days into a three-week summer break on the island in the Firth of Clyde, west of Glasgow.