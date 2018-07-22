Men injured in Greenock knife attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The men were in a van on Weir Street when they were attacked

Two men have been injured in a knife attack while they were sitting in a van in Greenock.

Police said two attackers damaged a window of the silver Renault Trafic vehicle before assaulting the occupants in Weir Street, near Sinclair Street.

One of them was treated for a stab wound at Inverclyde Royal Hospital, while the other suffered cuts.

Police believe the incident, between 16:30 and 16:45 on Saturday, was a targeted attack.

The victims, aged 28 and 36, were released after treatment.

Det Sgt Neil Martin based at Greenock Police Office said: "Officers are following a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this incident.

"We believe that this was a targeted attack on these two men and officers are in the area carrying out house to house enquiries and gathering CCTV footage to establish more information on this serious assault and identify the two men responsible.

"At the time of the incident, Weir Street and Sinclair Street would have been busy, and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information that will assist our investigation to contact police."

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111