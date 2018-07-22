Man stabbed in East Kilbride street attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in Eider Avenue

A man has been stabbed after getting into an altercation with a group of other men in South Lanarkshire.

The 40-year-old was seriously assaulted in Eider Ave, East Kilbride, at about 17:25 on Saturday.

He was taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital, where he was treated for stab wounds, before being released.

Police officers are studying CCTV footage, and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Det Con Alan Hamilton: "We believe that this was a targeted attack, and officers are carrying out further enquiries in the local area."