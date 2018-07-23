Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Glasgow has lost out to become the new HQ but may become a creative hub

Glasgow has lost its bid to become the host for Channel 4's new national headquarters, although it may still become a "creative hub".

The city had hoped to be the broadcaster's new base, with some operations moving from London.

Two cities will become smaller "creative hubs" with Glasgow, Bristol and Cardiff being shortlisted.

Birmingham, Greater Manchester and Leeds have all been shortlisted as potential national HQ locations.

Glasgow's bid is backed by the Scottish government and Nicola Sturgeon had described Glasgow as the "perfect place" for the new HQ.

The bid was launched in March by Glasgow City Council and fronted by broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove.

Channel 4 plans to move 300 jobs from London as part of their '4 All the UK' plan.

The final locations for the plan will be selected in October 2018.

'Very difficult decisions'

Bids - which are part of Channel 4's plans to put an extra £250m into its nations and regions spend by 2023 - officially opened on 15 April.

Channel 4 will now enter detailed discussions with the six selected cities over the summer before announcing the new HQ and creative hubs.

Jonathan Allan, chief commercial officer of Channel 4, said: "Our visits to the 13 shortlisted cities over the last month were incredibly inspiring and I'd like to thank all of those involved for the huge amounts of creativity they demonstrated and the excitement for Channel 4 and what we could achieve together.

"We have again had to take some very difficult decisions on which cities to take forward to the next stage, but we believe the six cities we have selected are best able to deliver against our vision and requirements for the new National HQ and Creative Hubs.