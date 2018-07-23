Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption CCTV images of a man seen in the area of the Broomielaw

Police investigating the rape of a woman in Glasgow have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

The incident happened on Broomielaw, near a railway bridge over the Clyde, on 16 July between 22:00 and midnight.

Officers are keen to speak to a man who is seen on camera in the area, and who may have information that can help their investigation.

He is described as of medium build with sallow skin, dark short hair with a receding hairline and facial stubble.

He was wearing a plain light-coloured zip-up hooded top with a white logo at the left breast area and a dark-coloured skip cap with a light-coloured logo.

Police last week said the victim of the attack was a 30-year-old woman.

Det Insp David McGregor said: "This was a serious incident and it is critical that we trace the person responsible as soon as possible.

"I would like to reassure the community that our officers are doing everything they can to trace the suspect, including an extensive review of CCTV in the area.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place close to the railway bridge on Broomielaw

"However, we need help from members of the public who may have vital information to assist with the investigation.

"A man is seen nearby where the incident occurred and he may have witnessed the incident, or may have information that can help us.

"I would urge this individual to come forward.

"Were you in the area late on Monday evening? Did you see anything out of the ordinary?

"It may have seemed insignificant at the time, but could be vital in helping us find the person responsible."