Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place on the shore at Winton Circus

A woman has been raped in the early hours of the morning in Saltcoats in North Ayrshire.

The 24-year-old was attacked on the shore front of Winton Circus in the town.

The attack took place just after midnight on Monday.

Police are looking for anyone who was in the area at the time and are trying to trace a silver Volkswagen van which was parked near the scene of the attack.

The suspect is described as a man of medium height and build who was wearing a dark-coloured short sleeved t-shirt and a dark-coloured baseball cap.

People fishing

Det Insp Mick Carr said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area, or were passing by during the time of the attack.

"We know there were people fishing on the shore front. They may have vital information that can help us.

"We are also looking for the owner or driver of a silver Volkswagen Transporter that was parked nearby."