Firearm discharged in Glasgow 'targeted attack'
- 25 July 2018
Police in Glasgow are appealing for information after a firearm was discharged in a "targeted attack".
The incident happened at about 13:00 on Tuesday at an address on Green Close in the Calton area and was later reported to police.
Det Insp Greig Wilkie, said: "Nobody was injured but it appears to be a targeted attack.
"If anyone has any information regarding anything suspicious around that area, please contact us on 101.
Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing."