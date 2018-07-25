Glasgow & West Scotland

Firearm discharged in Glasgow 'targeted attack'

  • 25 July 2018

Police in Glasgow are appealing for information after a firearm was discharged in a "targeted attack".

The incident happened at about 13:00 on Tuesday at an address on Green Close in the Calton area and was later reported to police.

Det Insp Greig Wilkie, said: "Nobody was injured but it appears to be a targeted attack.

"If anyone has any information regarding anything suspicious around that area, please contact us on 101.

Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites