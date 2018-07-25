Glasgow & West Scotland

Police search for nurse who helped at Ayrshire death crash scene

  • 25 July 2018
The B742 near Dalrymple Image copyright Google
Image caption The fatal crash happened on the B742 near Dalrymple

Police are trying to trace a nurse who helped at a fatal car crash in East Ayrshire.

A 97-year-old passenger died as a result of her injuries in the incident on the B742 Dalrymple to Coylton road on Sunday 17 June.

A black Renault Clio collided with the grey Ford Fiesta she was travelling in outside Burnside Cottage, just outside Dalrymple.

It happened at 16:15 and police want to find the nurse who came to help.

Sgt Andy Johnston said: "We're looking to speak to a nurse who attended the scene and spoke with the driver.

"I appreciate the incident happened a few weeks ago but our inquiries have been ongoing and I'd appeal to this woman to contact us."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites