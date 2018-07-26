A 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged with spitting on a priest outside a church.

Bradley Wallace, from Uddingston in South Lanarkshire, is alleged to have assaulted Canon Thomas White near St Alphonsus' Church in Glasgow on 7 July.

The alleged assault took place on the day an Orange walk passed the church.

The charge against Mr Wallace, who was released on bail pending a further hearing, said the offence was aggravated by religious prejudice.

Mr Wallace appeared in private from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court. He was released on bail and is expected to appear in court again at a later date.