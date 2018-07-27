'Chemical liquid' thrown at man's face
- 27 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been arrested after a "chemical liquid" was allegedly thrown at a man in Inverclyde.
The alleged attack happened in Princes Street, Port Glasgow, at about 14:10 on Friday.
Police Scotland said a 20-year-old man had the liquid thrown in his face during what they described as a "targeted incident".
He is receiving treatment at the Inverclyde Royal Hospital. There were no details on his condition.