'Chemical liquid' thrown at man's face

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Port Glasgow's Princes Street

Two men have been arrested after a "chemical liquid" was allegedly thrown at a man in Inverclyde.

The alleged attack happened in Princes Street, Port Glasgow, at about 14:10 on Friday.

Police Scotland said a 20-year-old man had the liquid thrown in his face during what they described as a "targeted incident".

He is receiving treatment at the Inverclyde Royal Hospital. There were no details on his condition.