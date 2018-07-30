Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Lynn Tyeson has not been seen since going missing after a night out with friends

A search operation has been launched for a woman who went missing after a night out with friends in Dumfries.

Lynn Tyeson, 48, was last seen in the Whitesands area of the town at about 03:00 on Sunday.

She has been described as tall and slim with blonde, shoulder-length hair and was wearing a black and white striped top, black trousers and sandals.

Police said her family was growing concerned as it was out of character for Ms Tyeson not to be in touch.

The search operation has been concentrating on the River Nith in the area where she was last seen.

Police have also been checking CCTV footage for any clues to her whereabouts.