Image caption The killers of Jason McCue: Jamie Cook, Peter Brown and James Cook

Three men who murdered a man in a busy park in a row over £20 have been jailed for life.

James Cook, 51, his son Jamie Cook, 28, and Peter Brown, 49, attacked Jason McCue in front of families and dog walkers.

The killing occurred at lunchtime in John Hastie Park in Strathaven, Lanarkshire in July 2017.

Mr McCue, 43, was knifed three times - including once through the heart - over money that was owed to the killers.

Lord Matthews jailed the trio after they were convicted of murder following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The judge said the debt owed "in the scheme of things was miniscule".

He described the killing as occurring in "the height of summer" in "full view of families enjoying their day out".

Cook Snr was ordered to served a minimum 16 years and four months, his son 17 years and three months, and Brown 18 years.

Laughed and taunted

Cook Snr laughed and taunted Mr McCue's emotional family as he was lead handcuffed to the cells.

Jurors earlier heard how Mr McCue was set upon while in the park with a number of friends.

The court was told cash was owed to the killers. Cook Snr was described as being "in charge".

Cook Jnr and Brown also went after Mr McCue's friends James Adams, Colin Inglis and Thomas Sutherland.

But, the trio soon turned on Mr McCue, who ended up stricken on the ground.

Cook Snr was heard ordering the attack.

Cook Jnr was then seen striking out in a "stabbing motion".

Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Jason McCue was attacked in John Hastie Park in Strathaven last July

Janet Guy recalled how she witnessed an attack as she walked with her grandchildren and dog.

The 69-year-old said she noticed one man with a knife and another with a hammer.

The retired hospital supervisor added: ""I thought at first they were mucking about - but then realised it was more serious.

"There was a man on the ground and he was being kicked from either side.

"I panicked a bit and thought I've got two grandchildren here, I've got to get them out the park and we doubled back."

The victim's friend Mr Adams recalled how he was initially chased by Cook Jnr - known as Cookie.

He spotted Cook Snr and Brown attacking Mr McCue and Mr Sutherland before the son joined in.

Mr Adams told police: "I didn't see Jason move again.

"I definitely saw all three of them. Cookie, his dad and Peter kicking and jumping on Jason and Tam's head."

The thugs escaped to the family shop - Cookie Dough - close to the park

The court was told the Cooks had been "comparatively respectable" prior to the killing.