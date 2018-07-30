Fire crews tackle blaze at derelict former school in Glasgow
- 30 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a derelict school in Glasgow's southside.
The emergency services were alerted to the fire at the former Howford School on Crookston Road at 15.50.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene at Crookston Road, where firefighters are currently tackling a fire within a single-storey building."