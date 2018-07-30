Image copyright Crookston and Pollok Community facebook page

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a derelict school in Glasgow's southside.

The emergency services were alerted to the fire at the former Howford School on Crookston Road at 15.50.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene at Crookston Road, where firefighters are currently tackling a fire within a single-storey building."