CCTV images released after knife robbery in Glasgow city centre
- 30 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an armed robbery in Glasgow city centre.
A 50-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint on Howard Street, near to Stockwell Street, at about 00:10 on Sunday 17 June.
The thief made off with a three-figure sum of money and other items.
The man police want to trace is described as white, mid-to-late 20s, 5ft 8in tall and of stocky build.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark-coloured clothing with a gilet.