Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Higgins is expected to return to court at a later date

A man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a two-year-old girl by holding her in his arms as he jumped from a third floor window.

John Higgins, 39, allegedly leapt with the child from the flat in Glasgow's Govanhill in October 2016.

He faces a second charge of allegedly abducting his wife Victoria Higgins on the same date.

Mr Higgins made no plea and was granted bail.

He appeared in private before the city's sheriff court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors claim Mr Higgins turned the lights off in the flat, locked the door and removed the key and took his wife's mobile phone from her.

The charge also claims he threatened to kill himself and that he sat on the window ledge with the child and detained Mrs Higgins against her will.

Mr Higgins, of Glasgow's south side, is expected to return to court at a later date.