Police name father-of-three killed in collision with car
- 31 July 2018
Police have named a cyclist who died after his bike was in collision with a car in Renfrewshire.
Kevin Gilchrist, 51, from Langbank, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Emergency services were called to Greenock Road in Inchinnan about 15:15 on Saturday.
A family statement "Kevin was a loving husband and father to his three children. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him."